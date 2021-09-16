Southeast governors snub Southern Nigeria Governors Forum’s Enugu meeting

Talk about spoilsports. Four of the five Southeast governors contrived to be absent as the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum meeting holding in Enugu commenced on Thursday.

Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is hosting the meeting, is the only governor from the region present in the meeting. The governors of Abia, Ebonyi and Imo sent representatives while that of Anambra State did not send any representative on the opening day.

The closed-door meeting, which is being coordinated by Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredol, started with nine governors and seven deputies.

Other state executives at in the meeting include Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Gbenga Oyetola (Osun); Babajide Sanwo-Olu(Lagos); Nyesom Wike(Rivers); Udom Emmanuel(Akwa Ibom); Duoye Diri (Bayelsa) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

The Deputy Governors are: Prof Evara Esu (Cross River); Udo Okochukwu(Abia); Bisi Egbeyemi (Ekiti); Kelechi Igwe (Ebonyi); Rauf Olaniyan (Oyo); Philip Shuaibu (Edo) and Prof. Placid Njoku(Imo).

Before entering the venue of the meeting, Akeredolu welcomed his brother governors to the Coal City State and assured the outcome of the meeting would be made known in a communique.