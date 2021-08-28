Soyinka urges Benin authorities to release Igboho, says activist has committed no crime

Professor Wole Soyinka on Friday called on the government of the Republic of Benin to release Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho) and allow him to continue his journey to Europe.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos at an interactive session titled, “Sanctions on the loose: Chasing the gnat with a sledgehammer,” the Nobel Laureate said the secessionist didn’t commit any crime against Nigeria.

Igboho fled to the Republic of Benin where he was arrested alongside his wife on July 19, 2021 after men of the Department of State Services on July 1, 2021, raided his Ibadan home, killing two and arrested 12 of his aides.

Igboho was arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjehoun Airport in Cotonou on their way to Germany.

His wife, Ropo, was released and Igboho is facing illegal migration charges in the West African country and seeking asylum to evade Federal Government request for his extradition to face allegations of stockpiling arms, which he denied.

Soyinka said he believed the protestations of innocence of the activist.

“I refuse to believe that Igboho committed any offence except agitating against Fulani tyranny on his people. He peacefully demonstrated his position. I can’t consider that to be decided a criminal. Agitating for secession is not a criminal act as long as it’s done peacefully. You don’t have to criminalise that.”