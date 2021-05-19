Spread of misinformation about Israel-Palestine violence worries social media companies

Misinformation about ongoing Israel-Palestine violence continues to spread on social media and viral posts, some bolstered by the Israeli government, often contain false claims, Insider has reported.

Video clips, infographics, tweets, and memes that get important details wrong or bend the truth – to the favor or detriment of both the Israelis and the Palestinians – are now spreading quickly on social media, where some have gone viral with boosts from celebrities’ large platforms and even government social-media pages.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson, Ofir Gendelman, tweeted a video of explosions in a street, positioning it as the current state of Gaza.

In reality, it was a clip from 2018 that is believed to show rockets sent from Syria or Libya, The New York Times reported. Twitter removed the post on Thursday for containing misleading content, according to The Times.

On Friday, The New York Times published an article containing allegations that the Israeli military purposely misled media outlets with a Twitter announcement of a ground invasion that hadn’t actually happened, in order to manipulate Palestinian forces. Israel disputed this account in numerous statements.

Similarly, an image of two dust-covered boys embracing has gone viral on several platforms, framing them as two brothers from Gaza. Reuters confirmed the photo showed two Syrian boys after a bombing in 2016.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of Global Affairs, and Joel Kaplan, the company’s vice president of Global Public Policy, met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz via Zoom last Thursday to discuss the spread of misinformation on their platform, according to a report from Politico. They were joined by TikTok executives, just days before Israel bombed the headquarters of Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and other media companies based in Gaza, and the group plans to meet with a Palestinian authority this week, Politico reported.