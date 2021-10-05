Stripped and beaten legislator blames Rivers LG chair for her ordeal

By Uchechi Nziwu

LEADER of the Legislative Council in Etche Local Government Rivers state, Mrs Cynthia Nwala was yesterday beaten and stripped naked at the council secretariat as the leadership crisis among councilors worsened.

Nwala lamented that grievous bodily harm was done to her by the chief security officer to the council, Chinedu Onyechi at the instructions of the local government chairman Obinna Anyanwu.

She narrated her experience thus: “On my way going home,I met the gate of the council locked as I was leaving the office, closed for the day. I asked why? The CSO said the LG Chairman ordered them to lock the gate. I asked why and they said I was going home with the Mace. I said the Mace is for Leader.

“I am to secure the mace due to what is going on in the council. I don’t know what the other councilors are up to. The Deputy Leader is acting like he’s the Leader, and one of them told me to be careful, that I should see what they’re planning.

“The Council is under renovation. The place is not secure and the Clerk of the House is not working with me. So the CSO said the Chairman said they should come after me. They vandalised my car and started beating me, tore my clothes. It was a terrible situation.”

However, the Local government chairman, Obinna Anyanwu, denied the allegations.

“That is not true,” he said. “What happened was that after screening the supervisory councilor yesterday, she wanted to cart away with the mace which is not her duty to do so because the Sergeant At Arms is the person that is supposed to be in possession of the mace.

“Because she wants to cart away with the Mace, she started having friction with her other colleagues. They locked the Council gates and the CSO only came to separate the fight.”