Students arrest man who dressed as woman to sneak into University’s female hostel

BY UCHECHI NZIWU

Luck ran out on a yet – to – be – identified man who was nabbed and paraded round school premises after a failed attempt to sneak into the female hostel at Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education to meet his female friend.

The female student was said to have seized her desperate friend’s handset when she visited his residence outside campus.

President of Student Union Government (SUG) of the institution, Comrade Christian Amadi, disclosed that the intruder, who disguised as a female, is not a student of the institution.

“He disguised as woman to get in touch with a female student who invaded his house when she visited his residence outside the campus. The female student is said to be his lover who seized his handset over his failure to fulfill some promises made to her,” Amadi said.

He was caught at about 10:30pm Monday evening around the bathroom area of the hostel built, by the Salvation Ministry, disguised as a girl wearing wig and other women apparel.

The female students, upon identifying him to be a man, raised alarm which attracted other male students. He was stripped naked and handed over to the school security personnel. The students initially thought he was a thief.

Our enquiry at the Police showed there was no report of the incident at Rumuolumeni Police station, known as Iwofe Police station, as it appears the institution was not eager to hand the suspect to the Police.

Recall that three male students were reported to have gang-raped a female student in one of the boys hostels in the institution last October. Two of them were arrested while one escaped.

The male students were placed on indefinite suspension, which is still subsisting. The University Authority went further to place a ban on inter sex visits in hostels. Male students were prohibited from visiting girls hostel, while female students were also prohibited from visiting male hostels.

A civil society group, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has waded into the recent matter. The organization has called on the police headquarters to investigate the incident.

“We got in touch with the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni who got in touch with the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of the station,” a staff of the organisation said. “He has contacted the institution to ensure the suspect is handed over to the Police.”