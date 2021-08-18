Stunning photos show over 600 Afghans packed into US military plane flying out of Kabul

A stunning photograph has emerged showing hundreds of desperate Afghans packed onto an American military cargo jet flying out of the Kabul airport, highlighting the desperate rush of some Afghans to leave the country.

The claustrophobic image was first published by Defense One on Monday. It shows the passengers crowded together with barely enough room to move for a journey from Kabul to Qatar — a journey that usually takes around three hours.

In the picture, the US C-17, with the call sign Reach 871, is packed with people who had pulled themselves up onto the cargo plane’s half open ramp as it prepared to take off, according to Defense One. Some reports said the passengers are over 600.

Among the throng are men, women and children. At the bottom right, a mother holds a child drinking milk from a baby bottle. A few feet from them, another child looks directly at the camera while other passengers around him talk to each other or are on their phones.



After Afghan forces surrendered on Sunday, huge crowds flocked to the Kabul international airport in an attempt to leave the country, as reports and videos started flooding in of the Taliban celebrating inside the Afghanistan presidential palace.

Inside Kabul airport, U.S. Air Force planes were already evacuating American diplomats and embassy staff.

US President Joe Biden launched “Operation Allies Refuge” last week to evacuate Afghans who had co-operated and worked with U.S. and Allied troops stationed in the country. Reuters reports that so far, 1,200 Afghans have been able to leave for the U.S. under the special Special Immigrant Visas program. Hundreds are still waiting for their paperwork to be processed.

The speed with which the Taliban were able to conduct their take- over of the country left many stunned and worried of a return to a far more conservative way of life that many in urban centers have not seen since 2001.

A lot those who worked with the US and other western militaries and institutions in the country were also afraid that the Taliban might persecute them, although the organization has declared a general amnesty.