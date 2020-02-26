Supreme Court justices scold, fine APC lawyers over Bayelsa petition

Justices of the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, scolded the lawyers that represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its appeal for the review of the judgement it delivered on February 14, voiding the election of the party’s candidate in the November 16, Bayelsa State Governorship election, David Lyon.

The Supreme Court not only dismissed the appeal as vexatious, frivolous and an abuse of court process, it lampooned the lawyers, who brought it for desecrating the court, saying the act was heart rending.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Amina Augie, the court came down heavily on the counsel to the applicants for filing the motion.

With a voice laden with emotion, the Justice Augie told Afe Babalola and Wole Olanipekun, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANS): “I feel like shedding tears that senior counsels in this case would ever bring this kind of frivolous applications during my life time.”

The court, which held that the suit filed on behalf of the APC, Lyon and his running mate in the ill-fated election, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, lacked merit and accordingly dismissed it ordered the lawyers, to pay the sum of N10 million to each of the three respondents as fine.

To underscore the seriousness of their offence, Augie said the fine is to be personally paid by the lawyers.