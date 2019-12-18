Supreme Court upholds Emmanuel Udom’s victory as Akwa Ibom governor

By Ifeanyi Nwoko

The Supreme Court in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.

The apex court in a judgment delivered on Wednesday Dec. 18th, said the case filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked merit.

The APC candidate Obong Nsima Ekere, in the March 9 governorship election had challenged the victory of Emmanuel, who was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC).

In a judgement delivered by Justice Mary Odili, the court says Ekere’s “appeal lacks merit and its accordingly dismissed.”