Suspected baby factory operation busted in Ogun, syndicate arrested

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

A suspected baby factory has been discovered at Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local government area of Ogun State.

The operation was uncovered when one of the inmates who escaped from the home reported at Mowe police station that she was lured into the home and had been held captive there for sometime now.

A statement by the State Police Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the owner of the home, Florence Ogbonna, usually contract the service of some men to sleep with the girls and impregnate them, adding that immediately any one of them gives birth, such baby will be taken away.

Upon her report, the DPO Mowe division, Marvis Jayeola, mobilized his detectives to the scene where 12 ladies between the ages of 20-25 years were rescued, with six amongst them heavily pregnant. The suspects are Florence Ogbonna, Chibuke Akabueze and Chibuzor Okafor.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti -human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He equally directed that the victims be kept in safe and protective custody pending when they will be re-united with their families.