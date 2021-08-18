Suspected kidnapper of Bayelsa SSG’s octogenarian mother arrested

By Peterson Ibi

Stanley Woniowei, who is suspected to be the principal suspect in the abduction of Madam Bentinal Benson, 80-year-old mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State, Mr. Kombowei Benson, has been arrested.

The 27-year-old suspect who hails from Olugbobiri community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the State, was nabbed by military operatives of 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, during a joint operation with other sister security agencies in the State, to rescue the abducted octogenarian.

Benson was kidnapped from her residence at the Old Bayelsa Legislative Quarters off Azikoro road in Yenagoa, the state capital, since July 20th, 2021.

In a related development, operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old suspected cultist, Justice Egbo.

His arrest followed a tip-off from members of the vigilante of Otuasega Community in Ogbia Local Government area of the State.

The suspect described as a notorious member of the dreaded Bobos cult group, was arrested on 17 August, 2021, at about 7pm at Otuasega.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development in a statement in Yenagoa.

“He has confessed to being a member of Bobos cult group and he is assisting the Police with vital information on other suspected members,” Butswat said.

He added that the State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Eworo Echeng, has ordered for discreet investigation and upon conclusion, the suspect be charged to court.