Synagogue to begin service after leading by God – Evelyn TB Joshua

The new leader of The Synagogue Church of All Nations ( SCOAN ) has announced that the church would commence open church service to all its members soon, following leading by God.

This is coming one and a half years after the outbreak of COVID-19 which led to the restrictions of public gatherings in the country.

Mrs. Evelyn T. B Joshua stated on Sunday that although members and leaders are eager to begin services, we have to first hear from the Lord and be guided by the revelations from the holy spirit before we can begin service.

“We are getting ready and even yearning to start Services but we cannot go outside the will of God whose directive is what we shall continue to uphold, live and work on.

Present at the briefing on Sunday also includes, head of Environment department, Engr. Niyi Jegede; members of Finance department, Messrs Tunde Olanipekun and Abraham Showumi and chairman of Welfare department, Mr. Kola kareem among other prominent members.

Evelyn stated that before the demise of the founder of SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Joshua, SCOAN was yet to start services unlike other churches and that the peculiarity of the church where foreigners are all eager to be present amidst the world health crisis even right now have always been put into consideration.

Her words: “We have no fear whatsoever but don’t forget a good Christian must also be a good citizen. We have continued to pray for God’s mercy for our nation and the world. Besides, I am still mourning the passing of my husband. When the morning time is over and most importantly when the Lord intimates us to begin, we shall move swiftly in God’s grace. Be assured that God’s mercy endures and by His grace SCOAN shall come out stronger.”

Speaking on plans to reopen for service, a legal member representing SCOAN legal department, Mr. James Akhigbe revealed that various committees have been set up to ensure that there is smooth service in compliance with the Presidential Taskforce committee recommendations on COVID-19 protocol and the leadership is also waiting for the leading of the holy spirit.

“Very soon the church will commence service but we don’t do things based on human emotions, We don’t conduct the affairs of SCOAN to please people but we embark on project because we have heard from God. We are very hopeful that God will give us the green light. Meanwhile, we can not say tomorrow because you cannot dictate to the holy spirit,” he said.

He added that various committees have been set up and being coordinated by Mrs. Moji Oguntoyinbo to ensure a smooth transition of the new administration.

The leadership of the church however, assures members that effort are being made to reopen services and to sustain the good work of late T.B Joshua and the legacy.