Tai Olaniyi: Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar Gumi in shuttle diplomacy for humanity’s Sake?

By Tai Olaniyi

Before the current interventionist approach and shuttle diplomacy by our beloved Islamic scholar and renowned cleric, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar Gumi who has taken a personal interest to help reduce tension and harrowing experiences arising from banditry and kidnapping especially in Northern Nigeria, Nigeria had in the early 80s witnessed religious upheavals like the Maitantsine episodes.

Similar to such religious upheavals and more deadly to that is the bath and birth in bloodshed associated with the Boko Haram which again emanated from North-East Nigeria as the epicenter but with terrific ripples now coursing through geographic places and nodal points.

The question(s) many pundits, that the sane and God-loving individuals would like to ask anchor on what spiritual ideal if any are the protagonists of Boko Haram and allied adherents trying to propagate or maybe enforce on others of same religious inclinations?

Ordinarily, many people say the intention and the why of the destructive belligerence associated with such anti humanity’s posture is borne out of the hatred for western education but that great illumined soul personality Prophet Muhammed (saw) gave an injunction that one should seek education and knowledge even as far as to China.

Invariably, in today’s world both positive and negative variants of progress reports and decadence are associated with “Man the problem, man, the solution”.

The current networking and inhuman fraternities of Boko Haram, the Alqeeda, and ISWAP are very menacing and require a Holy War, a true Jihad on the part of the individual and the entire human race. This Jihad is prescribed as one in which the sword pierces the spiritual heart of man and only the Jihad to be propagated as one where the spiritual and Allah’s immortal soul is inherent and purifies the souls of all humans.

He, in His might, takes control of the carnal self, the human material being.

The question now is, is that the Jihad now being fought the world over, and is it one that throws one into ” the fire of spiritual passion and thus makes one refined?”.

Now to Alhaji Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi’s shuttle diplomacy, was it wrong for a man of God, a renowned cleric, invariably a trained medical doctor who had one time or the other sworn to the humanitarian “Hypocritic Oath” and also a trained soldier who equally knows the implication of war to have embarked on winning souls for Almighty Allah by asking the bandits to drop their weapons?

Is it wrong for Gumi to have condemned the political class who we all know are dead rotten in corruption, partly instigators of banditry for one reason or the other to fester their political and economic interests and those who daily jubilate at seeing the skulls and blood of their adversaries?

Would the payment and has the recommended payment of ransomes if ever paid slaked both the mundane and spiritual thirst of both the payers, middleman, and the supposed payees of the largess in banditry and associated kidnappings?

Banditry and kidnappings are now the modern-day means of making money in Nigeria but what becomes the misfortunes they implicate on the lives of the innocent victims and what do they guarantee to the lives of daily practitioners now and the hereafter?

What is the fate of humanity and does Gumi both in thoughts, words, and actions have a panacea for the redemption of his soul and those of others by his intervention in this shuttle diplomacy? Think About It.

Is it not a truism that only the individual is guided by “Conscience”, “The Eye of God in the heart of man” knows the God he or she is worshiping?

When we reflect on how good and benevolent God has been to us, we simply would conclude we have to yield to His thoughts of goodness and love. God has no religion but humans have, thus are mere mortals, mortals we are.

To know God then means we must individually appreciate and demonstrate His presence within our being intimately and personally too.

Do you want to know God? ” check-in your heart and you will find your God revealed”.

May the “God of our hearts, God of our realization” yield us all to the Light, Life, and Love of the entire humankind.

God Bless Nigeria.