Tai Olaniyi: Birthday as Stamps in Polarities of Existence

By Tai Olaniyi

So heartening could be a reflection of one’s birthday, and so full of thankfulness to God if one is so privileged to inch gracefully in good health and peace of mind in voyage of existence.

A sip into chalice of this earthly realm when the first impartation of God came as breath of life into one’s nostrils, thus making one a living soul, necessitates one’s individual voyage full of stamping the footprints that eventually put life as myriad of polarities.

From birth to end of life, Yoruba glimpsed in wisdom by saying “Tibi Tire la da ile aye”, that life is made-up of “Pains and Pleasures “.

That no matter how wonderful the beauty of existence, so are associated phases of pains, of sadness and of sorrow.

All an attempt to smoothen the crocked path associated with material and spiritual interwoven nature of life.

In self realisation, I have sought and still seeking the purpose of existence.

From birthday yearly in reflection, I have admitted the glaring mystical theology, “He who has not enjoyed the bitterness of life cannot know the sweetness of it”.

On pilgrimage to land of Israel have I discovered that holiness in anything at all is a product of mere human imagination and product of human mind.

That contrary to usual claim that Israel is the “land that flows with milk and honey, ” with all my convictions “Nigeria” is.

Yet, in painful heart an attempt to join fellow volunteers of the Red Cross to serve humanity without any iota of partiality, have had glimpses of blights of famine and plights associated with fallouts of Boko Haram pillages and human displacements in IDP camps making one again doubt Nigeria as “God’s own Country”.

So inhuman we have been to one another.

When the heart bleeds though in memory of man’s inhumanity to fellowman under whatever guises, religion, politics, kidnapping, banditry and what have you, still the adoration goes in tons to God for still sparing our lives till this moment.

In families and work places, good friends we have met and good ones we have lost along the way.

In measurement and yardsticks of human success, fleet of cars, mansions, studded mint currencies both at home and in foreign domiciliary may not be one’s portions, sure they are not.

But , as one does not scavenge for food nor suffer irredeemable ailments keep the other polarity of existence as happiness, joy, glory and cause for thanksgiving to God Almighty.

True to life, an inch of birthday every year sure a roll and rolling, a cycle and cycling from mortal longevity into summary In drainage into habitat of death, “Transition” as my beloved Rosicrucian Order AMORC puts or refers to it from one incarnation to another.

While thanking you all friends, family members and well wishers for your heartfelt good birthday wishes so severally showered on the Son of Man, the prayer is may God in His infinite grace bless you all and meet us all at the points of our heart desires.

May Light, Life and Love uphold us and may the living God bless this our nation, Nigeria and the world over.