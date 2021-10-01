Tai Olaniyi: Of binary fission and fusion of the geopolitics of Nigeria

By Tai Olaniyi

Asexual reproducing organisms such as bacteria and amoeba proteus do perpetuate as they break from a cell and transfer their DNA into a new emerging cell entitíes.

Similarly, is the possibility of a fusion of two entities to form an amalgam from once a separateness to now a unity.

Nigeria’s historical geography from its pre-colonial, colonial, and post-colonial including now at its 61st Independence Anniversary today,1st October 2021calls for a closer look at the ways Nigeria has fissioned into multiple parts and fusioning to form a long-lasting amalgam.

The geopolitics of Nigeria have seen it from its pre-colonial kingdoms and vassal states, from the crudity of traditional slavery to merchandising slave trades of both the trans-Sahara as well as the trans-Atlantic which culminated in colonialism by the British invaders.

To manage both the material and human resources of colonized Nigeria, the British introduced direct and indirect rules thus the fission and fusion of political economy into cultural and religious practices of the peoples in places.

The resultant fusion of the North and Southern Protectorates by Lord Lugard on 1st January 1914, the struggles, fight, and resultant granting and attainment of independence of Nigeria on 1st October 1960 till date reflect several elements of the asexual DNA in average Nigerians blood.

Nigeria geopolitics at the attainment of independence fissioned from its North and South orchestra into Northern, Western and Eastern regions, later to 12 States, 19 and now 36 states with the Federal Capital in Abuja.

Step by step from the beauty and crudity in the regional political-economic governance at the 3 original regional levels, the subsequent creation of the Mid- West region, cultural and religious influences equally carved their niches into the accusations of corruption thus resulting in coups and counter-coups by the military juntas.

With the coups in binary fission came the demise of the lyrics encapsulated in the maiden National Anthem, ” ….though tongue and tribes may differ in brotherhood we stand. “. This lack of brotherhood in Nigerians DNA, the genocide in the North, the civil war, and its horrendous agonies till date placates in multimodal agitations, the fissions and confusions now as to how to fix Nigeria and Nigerians current decadence.

Many Nigerian elders in their fora both in the North and South, in traditional and political garbs falter and fumble, they daily fiddle with the lives of Nigerians just as they swim in their earthly affluence, opulence but at the perils of their souls in perdition in their afterlife.

They do proclaim religious purity, travel far and near to their perceived holy lands yet with dead impure hearts whereas according to a Muslim mystic, ” In the pure and holy heart the true mosque is built and not the ones built of stones”.

Or how do we account for Boko Haram, the fringes of terrorism in banditry, herders/ farmers unabating clashes, ethnic cleansing, misapplication of justice, and all there is in past and present-day Nigeria?

What can our elder statesmen say to unending ritual killings, kidnappings, yahoo-yahoo escapades, the burnings, lootings, and unending violence induced agitations for self-governance by youths when indeed insecurity to lives and properties are now the order of the day?

Nigeria at 61 is a cacophony of self-deceit and a daily trend in the death of patriotism.

It is a necessity, a call for that clarion appeal for self-examination, evaluation, realization, determination, and courage as to how you and I, on the individual and collective basis make the best of the current bad situation in Nigeria at 61 years.

To appreciate and be thankful to God for making us His creatures in this part of His created creation and to manifest His glory divine in our thoughts, words, and conducts.

To live a purposeful life on an individual basis and to positively impact the lives of others be they of immediate or remote brothers and sisters in the same fold of the “Fatherhood of God” and same “Humanity”. Think About It.

Let me say without mincing words that no religion no matter our levels of adherence, as pedestrians or clerics in the hierarchies of the pedestals of such our religion(s) can lay claim to any superiority If in hearts, minds, and souls we emit hatred and the killings of our perceived infidels.

Be one religious or irreligious, political or apolitical, be you scientific or unscientific minded, rich or poor, high or lowly placed, the aging aged or the toddling youths, this our “Nigeria”, belongs to all and we must therefore make efforts to salvage it together.

Is it not a truism the efficacy in Christ’s injunction,” Let your light so shine before men so they can see your good work and glorify your Father in Heaven”.

Could we all as creatures of God, created for the Creator’s purposes in this part of His creation, “Nigeria”, join me in this my humble submission of a Rosicrucian admonition applicable to all and sundry:

“The noblest employment of the mind of man is the study of the works of His Creator”.

May I then pray that the true God of our hearts and God of our understandings please lead us all to the meaning of “Greater Light” of Life and Love of fellow Nigerians and humanity as a whole as Nigeria today marks 61 years of its Independence?

God Bless Nigeria.