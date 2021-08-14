Tai Olaniyi: Of Nigerian politicians, thinkers and sinkers

By Tai Olaniyi

Democracy no doubt has made popular if not notorious politicians and thugs at extreme poles while “Thinkers” only mediate at the middle pole of actions and inactions of acts of omissions and commissions.

In Nigeria, the politicians obtain and germinate in politics, legislative, executive including now in the judiciary. They make, mar and bend laws to suit their fancies and tastes in more of mundane issues.

During the time of politics when unemployment is the in thing, their recruitment policy hover around genuine and apolitical able hands, but most times now , the ready hands for thuggery, arson and summary dismissal of life through assassination of perceived enemies.

Politicians are highly religious and tribal, their colleagues, the thugs only aim to maim and cause wailing and gnashing of teeth for victims many who invariably may be innocent.

Then the “Thinkers” who like to remain as silent workers at the middle pole, thinking deep and philosophising for the sanity of the insane society like ours.

Their thoughts and philosophies may be used or jettisoned by the Insane polithiefcians and polithugs but yet, must never be deterred for in their hands lie the solution to the inimical problems of the society.

Their rewards are the Inner happiness because they are uniquely privileged to think the” Thoughts” of Almighty Creator after Him.

No matter who you are as a Nigerian, Son of Man admonishes: “Choose you this day who you wanna be as Nigeria now wriggles and warped in crossroads”.

For me and others of like mind, may the God of our hearts and God of our understanding continues to guide our thoughts, words and conducts in Light, Life and Love.

Peace Profound to all