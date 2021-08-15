Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is complete, as President Ghani flees the country

A source told Russia’s RIA-Novosti news agency that Ghani had fled to Tajikistan and would soon travel from there to a third country.
In a stunning rout, the Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent by the U.S. and NATO over nearly two decades to build up Afghan security forces. Just days earlier, an American military assessment estimated it would be a month before the capital would come under insurgent pressure.
Instead, the Taliban swiftly defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swaths of the country, even though they had some air support from the U.S. military.
On Sunday, the insurgents entered the outskirts of Kabul but apparently remained outside of the city’s downtown.
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Qatar’s Al-Jazeera English satellite news channel that the insurgents are “awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city.” He declined to offer specifics on any possible negotiations between his forces and the government.
The Taliban takeover is happening amidst disarray in the evacuation plans by western powers. There are reports of Helicopters buzzing across Kabul to evacuate personnel from the U.S. and other western embassies, while smoke rose near the US embassy compound as staff destroyed and burnt sensitive documents.
Western countries invaded Afghanistan 20 years ago as part of the so called war on terror, following the 911 terror attacks on New York and Washington DC blamed on Al Queda.