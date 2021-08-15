Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is complete, as President Ghani flees the country

President Ashraf Ghani has fled Afghanistan in the face of Taliban military pressure, paving the way for the Taliban to take control of the country 20 years after they were pushed out of power by invading NATO soldiers.

According to media reports, citing sources, Ghani allegedly fled the Afghan capital on Sunday, following a stunning Taliban offensive that ended at the gates of Kabul.

The militants called for negotiations, after claiming they wanted to avoid a battle that could cost civilian lives. The president left the country accompanied by his “close aides,” TOLO, an Afghan news channel, reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.