TB Joshua speaks on Pastor Dare Adeboye’s death, prays for RCCG

Pastor TB Joshua has sent a message of condolence to Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) over the sudden death of Pastor Dare Adeboye.

“God does not need our permit; God’s time is the best,” Joshua stated in a live service broadcast on Friday 7th May 2021 on Emmanuel TV.

“It is not how long we live that matters but how well we live,” he continued in the short condolence message also uploaded to his social media accounts.

“Pray that the Holy Spirit, our Comforter, will strengthen the family and the ministry. Let us observe a moment of silence in remembrance of Pastor Dare Adeboye,” Joshua concluded.

RCCG announced that burial activities for Dare, the third son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye who passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, will commence on Sunday 9th May 2021.

TB Joshua and Adeboye are among Nigeria’s most well known and influential pastors. However, Adeboye has publicly said in the past he would not worship in Joshua’s church.