Tears as Nigerian military buries officers killed in Kaduna plane crash

The burial ceremonies for all the 11 victims of the Nigerian Air Force crashed Beechcraft 350 were held in Abuja today, with wives and relations inconsolable.

The funeral service for Christian officers, including Brigadier General Olayinka and all crew members, FLT LT T.O Asaniyi, FLT LT Alfred Olufade, SGT Adesina, and ACM OYEDEPO held at the Protestant Church, Air Force Base Abuja.

According to reports monitored on Channels TV, the solemn service began with an opening prayer by the presiding priest, Reverend Group Captain Dogo Gani, Director of Chaplaincy NAF headquarters.

Wives of the deceased officers broke down in tears at the church service.

Janazah prayer was also held for muslim officers at The National Mosque, Abuja. The funeral there was for six officers.

They are

* LT GEN IBRAHIM ATTAHIRU.

* BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR.

*BRIG GEN KULIYA.

* MAJ LA HAYAT.

* MAJ HAMZA.

* SGT UMAR.

All the dead officers were later interred at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

Sombre moment at the National Mosque Abuja as the bodies of General Attahiru and others arrive

Wife of one of the victims of the plane crash

Oluwatoyin wife of Provost Marshal Brigadier General Olatunji Olayinka

Funke Gift wife of Sergeant Adesina