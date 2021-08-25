Tears as PDP loses Lagos party chairman to COVID-19

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Adegbola Dominic, is dead.

The party’s spokesperson, Taofeeq Gani, confirmed Dominic’s demise in a statement.

Gani stated that Dominic died of a COVID-19 related ailment.

He said: “The late senior medical practitioner has been an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard-earned money into philanthropism. He was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital.

“Dr Dominic was a grassroots politician from the days of Action Group. He had held many political positions, notable amongst being State SDP officer; State Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late Jakande); State Chairman of Lagos PDP.

“He had also contested Lagos state governorship under the platform of APGA. He was the Jakande group candidate for the Lagos West senatorial primary of the SDP, a contest between him and Bola Tinubu.

“He stood for the development of Lagos and he sure regrets that this Lagos is not as he wished. He will be forever remembered in Lagos Politics. We condole with his family.

“All PDP flags In the state shall fly at half-mast. All PDP meetings at this time are to be prayers for him.”

Gani disclosed that the burial arrangements will be made public by the deceased family.