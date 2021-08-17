Terrorists demand N350m ransom for Zamfara college students, staff

Abductors of students and staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura in Zamfara State have demanded N350m ransom.

Provost of the College, Alhaji Habibu Mainasara, told THE PUNCH in an interview the bandits said “they needed N350 million for the 20 people currently in their captivity.

“They said that the money must be paid before they could release the staff and the students they kidnapped in my school.”

A Police Inspector and two other civilian guards lost their lives while 15 students and 4 staff were abducted by the bandits during the weekend attack..

Police operatives, while on extensive bush combing at the surrounding areas rescued three staff who will be debriefed and medically examined before being reunited with their families.

MISSING UNIJOS STUDENTS

At least three students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have been feared killed and two missing after the attack on commuters along Rukuba road on Saturday.

Five other students are also said to be receiving treatment at a hospital in the state capital as a result of injuries sustained in a reprisal attack after 23 commuters were killed.

Chairman National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) University of Jos chapter, Comrade Jeremiah Dalong, stated these to reporters in Jos on Tuesday.

According to him, two students have not been seen since the crisis broke out in Jos.

He further lamented students are stranded in their various hostels because of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos North LGA by Plateau Government.