Terrorists invade Jibiya mosque, abduct 40 Katsina muslims during tahajjud prayers

Armed bandits have abducted about 40 people while observing Tahajjud, a midnight prayer observed during Ramadan, at a mosque in Jibiya town of Katsina state.

According to initial reports, residents of the town said dozens of gunmen invaded the mosque around 2am on Monday, May 10, and took away the worshippers.

It was gathered that the bandits initially picked 47 congregants, including women and children, but seven later escaped and returned.

A resident identified as Lawal Jibiya said neighbouring villagers had alerted them about the impending attack, after sighting the movements of the bandits heading towards the town.

He added that hundreds of youth and local vigilante group in the town were on alert and ready to confront the bandits.

However, the criminals changed their route and entered the town from the western entry point.

Jibiya was quoted to have said:

“We were expecting them from the eastern entry point through Daddara, Kukar Babangida or Magama but this time they proceeded beyond the town and camped at Jibawa.

“From Jibawa they then went round to the western entry point near Yunusa Dantauri Hospital and attacked a mosque on the outskirt of the town.”

According to him, the bandits did not fire a single shot until they finished the operation.

Meanwhile, due to rising insecurity in the state and other parts of the country, the Emir of Daura in Katsina state, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, has banned the Sallah Durbar in the emirate for the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr.

The decision of the monarch not to allow the traditional Sallah procession is contained in a circular addressed to the district heads of the emirate.

The traditional ruler in the statement dated Thursday, May 6, and signed by Danejin Daura, Alhaji Abdulmimini Sahihu also directed that no district head should visit him on Sallah day.