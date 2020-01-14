The 2020 Oscar nominees: the good, the very good and the woke

From gangster movies, filtered through a “toxic masculinity” lens, to period pieces peppered with modern social agendas, this year’s Academy Awards recognized plenty of woke pictures, but also some surprisingly good ones too.

Here are the films with top nominations:

Little Women: This drama follows the story of four women dealing with life during the Civil War.

Nominations: Six, including including Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan) and Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh).

The Irishman: Martin Scorsese’s film joined the talents of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci – all staples of gangster cinema classics – for the first time. It follows the story of Jimmy Hoffa’s (Pacino) – an uncharacteristically popular labor union leader with mob connections who mysteriously disappeared in 1975 – rise and fall through the eyes of a gangster and pal (De Niro).

Nominations: Nine, including Best Picture, Director and Supporting Actor (both Pacino and Pesci).

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: An aging actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Brad Pitt) attempt a comeback in the movie business in 1969 Los Angeles.

Nominations: Nine, including Best Picture, Director, Actor (DiCaprio), and Supporting Actor (Pitt)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The concluding chapter to the rebooted saga based on George Lucas’ original films.

Nominations: Three, including Best Visual Effects and Original Score.

Parasite: An unemployed family takes various jobs working for a wealthy family who may have a few twisted secrets.

Nominations: Eight, including Best Picture and Director.

1917: Two British soldiers in World War I are tasked with moving through enemy lines to warn 1,600 soldiers that they are walking into a trap.

Nominations: Eight, including Best Picture and Director

Bombshell: Three blonde “bombshells” (Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Naomie Watts) work at Fox News and face sexual harassment at the hands of the late Roger Ailes (John Lithgow).

Nominations: Three, including Best Actress (Theron) and Supporting Actress (Robbie).

Ford v Ferrari: Matt Damon and Christian Bale star as Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles, two racing legends tasked with helping Ford take the Le Mans racing title from Ferrari.

Nominations: Four, including Best Picture and Editing.

Marriage Story: This film quite simply tells the tale of a married couple (Scarlet Johansson and Adam Driver) going through the painful process of a divorce.

Nominations: Six, including Best Actress (Johansson) and Actor (Driver).

Jojo Rabbit: The satirical film follows the story of a young Nazi boy who worships Hitler, but finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl.

Nominations: Six, including Best Picture and Supporting Actress (Johansson)

Joker: This was the movie the mainstream media warned us would cause violence and panic in the streets. Todd Phillips’ slowburn look inside the mind of a man losing a grip with sanity ended up causing nothing but people to actually go to cinemas. The Popeye’s chicken sandwich inspired more violence than this flick.

Nominations: 11, including Best Picture, Director and Actor (Joaquin Phoenix).