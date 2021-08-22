The North loves me, says Naira Marley as video emerges of guests dancing to his music at Yusuf Buhari’s wedding

The North loves me, says Naira Marley as video emerges of guests...

Popular artist, Naira Marley has reacted to the trending video of guests at the recent wedding of Yusuf Buhari to former Zahra Ado Bayero dancing to one of his songs.

The artiste, who said he would have loved to be at the wedding, said the video showed he was loved up north.

In the video, guests at the presidential/royal wedding are seeing excitedly dancing and singing along to Naira Marley’s controversial albeit hit song, Coming in which South African songstress, Busiswa, features on.

Although the song contains explicit lyrics which talks about sexual intimacy, the mostly youthful guests could be heard being chanting the words excitedly.

Sharing the video, Naira Marley said:

“This was at buhari’s son wedding yesterday in Kano. I’m a certified hit maker apparently, anytime u hear Naira Marley ur home training must japa. I wish I was at this wedding sha.. looks too fun I love them in north and they love me too❤️❤️Naira Marley x Busiswa – Coming “

Zahra Bayero had earlier hosted a bridal shower that had social media buzzing with mixed reactions for different reasons.

The snow-themed bridal shower had a lot of dignitaries’ children in attendance as they celebrated with the wife-to-be.

Days later, a video made the rounds on social media of the rich kids at the event singing the lines from Tiwa Savage’s popular song, Koroba.

In a video that was shared online by one of them, the guests were heard excitedly singing ‘shebi na national budget, we go blow am like trumpet’.