There is no Victimization of any sort at the Synagogue – SCOAN lawyer

There is no Victimization of any sort at the Synagogue – SCOAN...

There is an ongoing audit of accounts mandated by the Trustees of the Church of all Nations (SCOAN) to ascertain its financial strengths and liabilities following the death of its founder.

Lawyer to the organisation, James Akhigbe said in a statement at the weekend that this action is being misinterpreted as victimization of some officials of the church.

The statement reads: The attention of the Leadership of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has been called to the news on social media about the purported arrest and detetion of some disciples by the newly appointed SCOAN Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairpesron and Leader of the Church, Mrs. Evelyn TBJoshua.

We urge the general public and the teeming friends of the church to discountenance such reports as it is a narrative conjured by detractors to discredit the church.

We stand in the light and we cannot compromise the ideal and legacy of our mentor and founder, late Senior Prophet TB Joshua on integrity, spiritual worship, unconditional love and humanitarianism.

The public would recall that on the 9th of September, 2021, the Board Of Trustees BOT of the SCOAN appointed Mrs. Evelyn TBJoshua as its Chairperson.

This followed an order of the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/L/CP/1109/2021 which appointed Mrs. Evelyn T.B Joshua as a Trustee. The BOT had also appointed Mrs. TBJoshua as the new leader of the Church with ratification by over two thousand strong jubilant congregation of the Church at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Following this, and in view of the discovery of huge cases of financial misappropriation perpetrated in the past few months, reckless individualism and unimaginable acts grossly antipodal to the Santuary with the passing of the founder, the church leadership took steps to secure certain critical assets of the Church with an authorization for a comprehensive audit of the activities of the Church since the call to glory of our Founder and General Overseer in the interest of the global church members and future of the church.

This exercise involved some category of church workers including Disciples and it is being carried out objectively under a regular and absolutely normal environment without any harrassment whatsoever to any person or group of persons, contrary to the disingenious narrative now being peddled by mischief makers.

Once again, the Church urges the public to disregard such reports and continue to support SCOAN in prayers as it commences this new phase in the life of the Ministry.

Emmanuel!

Signed:

JAMES AKHIGBE ESQ.

SCOAN LEGAL DEPT.

SEPTEMBER 12, 2021.