Three Britons killed in Costa del Sol pool accident were from Nigeria

The three people who died in a pool accident on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve have been named.

The father has been named as Gabriel Diya, 52, and his children Praise Emmanuel, 16, and Comfort, nine.

They were found unresponsive in the pool at Club La Costa World in Fuengirola.

Mr Diya’s Facebook account describes him as a manager of Open Heavens London, a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, based in Charlton.

The church was not contactable on Boxing Day.

His is listed in his introduction as a “Pioneer, Life coach, Entrepreneur, Student, Property Manager, Businessman & PAL Leader”.

He also says he is a Property Manager at Flobis Properties Limited, a co-ordinator at Christian Innovations aka Christiannovations, and a former co-Founder at Missio Africanus.