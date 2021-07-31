Tinubu abroad, hale and hearty – spokesperson

Tunde Rahman, spokesperson for National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu has denied reports that the politician is ill and receiving treatment at an hospital in the United States.

Sahara Reporters reported on Tuesday that Tinubu is presently hospitalised in Maryland, the United States.

The medium also said Tinubu had surgery last week and might have to undergo another procedure for another yet-to-be-disclosed illness.

“Tinubu is hospitalized in Maryland, US. His health is failing. He couldn’t participate in launching his Arewa library, and he couldn’t participate in the Local Government Area elections last week. He could not attend today’s APC congress due to health reasons. He had surgery last week,” Sahara Reporters reported.

However, Rahman rubbished the report but confirmed that Tinubu is currently out of the country.

He said:“His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization.

“Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly. Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died. It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”