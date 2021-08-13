Tinubu’s use of walking – stick in Buhari visit pictures alarms Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, visited Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Buhari had travelled to London for medical care and participation at the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE 2021-2025), which held virtually on July 29.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, had said Buhari is expected back in the country in the second week of August.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, has been out of the country for over a month amidst reports that he is sick and receiving medical treatment abroad.

The irony of the the two leaders of the ruling APC seeking medical attention abroad at a time medical doctors are on strike in Nigeria due to what they call official neglect did not escape Nigerians, who have made fun of the duo on social media.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos and a member of the House of Representatives for Lagos, James Faleke had paid separate visits to Tinubu recently.

After his visit to Tinubu in London, Sanwo-Olu had stated that the APC chieftain was “hale and hearty”.

“I went to see things for myself. It is just to put the minds and hearts of people to rest that there is nothing for us to worry about,” Sanwo-Olu had said.

The pictures from the Sanwo-Olu and Falake visits showed Tinubu sitting. He was however upright and standing in most of Thursday’s pictures he took with Buhari – and he was leaning on a walking stick. No reason was given for this.

‘Tinubu with walking stick, what is going on? ” said a commentator on Twitter, @LagosIG.