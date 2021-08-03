Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Oborodudu wins silver in wrestling

Nigeria got its second podium appearance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics when Blessing Oborodudu won Silver at the 68Kg women’s wrestling competition at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

She lost to America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock at the finals decided on Tuesday. The 32 year old made headlines on Monday after she defeated Battsetseg Soronzobold of Mongolia 7-2 to reach the final of the 68kg gold medal contest.

She has given Nigeria its second medal in the competition after Ese Brume’s bronze medal in the long jump.