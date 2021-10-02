Townsend’s goal earns Everton point at Old Trafford

Townsend, who scored for Crystal Palace at the same venue last season, converted an Abdoulaye Doucoure pass at the end of a swift counter-attack started by Demarai Gray in the 65th minute.

Anthony Martial had put Man Utd ahead just before half-time when he curled home his first Premier League goal since February from a Bruno Fernandes pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the second half but was unable to find a winner on his 200th Premier League appearance.

Indeed, it was Everton who thought they had won it late on but Yerry Mina’s close-range finish from a Tom Davies pass was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Man Utd and Everton rise to second and third respectively ahead of the 15:00 BST matches, both on 14 points.