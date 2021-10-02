Townsend’s goal earns Everton point at Old Trafford

Andros Townsend scored for the third time in four matches to earn Everton a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford and stop Manchester United from going to go top of the table.
Townsend, who scored for Crystal Palace at the same venue last season, converted an Abdoulaye Doucoure pass at the end of a swift counter-attack started by Demarai Gray in the 65th minute.
Anthony Martial had put Man Utd ahead just before half-time when he curled home his first Premier League goal since February from a Bruno Fernandes pass.
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the second half but was unable to find a winner on his 200th Premier League appearance.
Indeed, it was Everton who thought they had won it late on but Yerry Mina’s close-range finish from a Tom Davies pass was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.
Man Utd and Everton rise to second and third respectively ahead of the 15:00 BST matches, both on 14 points.