Traffic Offence: LASG impounds 15 vehicles, tries offenders

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), in a joint traffic law enforcement operation with the Lagos State Mobile Court, today impounded 15 vehicles and tried its drivers for sundry traffic offences on the spot.

The joint operation which was led by the Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye and Coordinator, Lagos State Mobile Court, Mrs. Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko impounded vehicles along Lagos Abeokuta BRT corridor and Ikeja Under Bridge, Ikeja.

About ten vehicles were impounded for plying BRT corridor. They were tried at Cement Bus Stop on Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway. Five Lagos colour commercial buses impounded for willfully obstructing traffic at Ikeja Under Bridge were tried at Allen Bus Stop.

The Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said the operation was aimed at reducing traffic offences in the metropolis noting that it is worrisome the manner motorists abuse the use of BRT Lane.

He pointed out that apart from BRT buses, operational vehicles and ambulances with patients on emergencies are allowed to ply the BRT lane. He added that all manner of people use one excuse or the other to drive on the BRT lane.

Jejeloye stressed that the team was out to curb traffic offences in order to make our road safer for other road users.

The Coordinator of the Lagos Mobile Court, Mrs Ogbara-Banjoko stated that the joint operation of the two agencies would hold weekly and is aimed at minimizing traffic offences on the road.

She added that safety on the road is crucial in a mega-city like Lagos, stressing that offences like driving against traffic are serious offence that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

He noted that 15 traffic offenders were tried. “This is going to be a sustained weekly operation”.

Vehicles impounded with their drivers tried included: FST 749 EE (Mitsubishi Montero); JJJ 228 DU (Mercedes S500); KTU 115 BM (Space Bus); 3 unregistered Volkswagen buses; EKY 346 DY (Honda Accord); KRD 493 FA (Toyota Corolla); FKJ 736 DY (Honda Accord); LND 371 FE (Sienna); KSF 520 BD (Corolla); KJA 742 DY (Toyota Solara); KL 579 AAA (Land Rover); MUS 19 BW (JAC Truck) and SLK 778 GC (Toyota Sienna).

The offences the vehicles were charged for are: driving on BRT, obstruction, expired papers, no registration among others.