Tragedy as Plateau militants kill 22 Ondo Muslims returning from religious trip

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that Saturday’s attacks on commuters in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State left 22 people dead and 14 others injured.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Police Command in the state Ubah Ogaba.

“On 14th August 2021 at about nine in the morning, the Plateau State Police Command received a distress call that a group of attackers suspected to be Irigwe youths and their sympathisers along Rukuba Road of Jos North LGA.

“They attacked a convoy of five buses with Muslim faithful who were coming back from the Annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi State and heading to Ikare in Ondo State. Unfortunately, 22 persons were killed and 14 injured in the attack,” he said.

The attackers had reportedly ambushed an entourage of Muslim faithful returning from Islamic New Year prayers organised by Dahiru Bauchi, a Bauchi-based Islamic cleric.

They were passing through Jos when they ran into the gunmen who opened fire on them.

Ogaba also stated that prompt response from Police personnel led to the arrest of six suspects while 21 victims were rescued from the scene.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of Police personnel, the military and other sister agencies were immediately mobilised to the scene where 21 victims were rescued and six suspects arrested,” he said.

He explained that normalcy had returned to the area after high profile visits to the scene from ranking military and Police officers in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Edward Egbuka, along with the GOC 3-Division, Major General Ibrahim Ali, also visited the scene and ordered for a discreet investigation to fish out other perpetrators of this barbaric act at large.

“The CP warned that those that perpetrated this dastardly act and others that incited it, will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said that attacks on innocent citizens would never be tolerated in Plateau and the sponsors of such attacks would be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

He commended security agencies for their swift response which led to the arrest of some suspects and the restoration of calm to the area.

Meanwhile the Ondo State Governor Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called for calm over the incident.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde in Akure said that the attack was “a case of mistaken identity.

The statement reads: ” Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, just a few hours ago, received the unfortunate report of the Plateau state tragedy where some people believed to be indigenes of Ondo State was attacked.

“An unconfirmed number of deaths are believed to have been recorded while some are severely injured in the said attack. Their true identity will soon be unravelled.

“The Governor says from the report he received from his brother Governor in Plateau, the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

“The victims, according to preliminary reports, took a route where crisis between Muslims and Northern Christians had ensued for some time, and that they may have been possible, mistaken for aggressors.

“Accordingly, either of the two feuding groups in the area could be responsible in this regard.

“Governor Akeredolu hereby calls for calm among the people of the state, urging that nobody should take the law into their hands.

“He particularly urges the people to refrain from any hasty colouration of the unfortunate incident.

“I have spoken with my brother Governor in Plateau, and he has assured me that the situation is under control.

” @ I want to plead with our people to remain calm. From the report I gathered, it is clear some were killed while many others who are injured have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Let me again make it clear that I was informed by my colleague that it was indeed, a case of mistaken identity. I want to assure our people living in Plateau that they are not targets of any religion or ethnic crisis.

“While assuring that justice will be served, I want to plead again that we do not take the law into our hands. Let us remain calm.

“I also want to commiserate with the family of all those who has lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. We mourn the departed and feel the pains of their loved ones”.