Treasure House of God feeds 12,000 at Xmas in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

No fewer than 12,000 people were provided with food today by the Treasure House of God, Abeokuta, Ogun State to mark and celebrate this year’s Christmas.

The church, located on Quarry road, beside Agbeloba area of the town, distributed raw beef and rice to the mammoth crowd comprising widows, widowers, youth, students, both Muslims and Christians and physically challenged to make the Yuletide a worthwhile one for them.

The event is the 4th annual “Jesus Feast,” of the church which is meant to cater for the less privileged.

Chairman of the feast committee, Deacon Kayode Ogunjimi said the Treasure House of God has been feeding the less privileged every Christmas for the past four years.

Ogunjimi maintained that the gesture was part of the church’s ways of sharing the love of God in Christ with the indigenes and non-indigenes of the state during the Christmas.

His words “We are looking between 10,000 to 12,000 of people to give our gifts to because this is the 4th edition and we believe by his mercy, God has been doing wonders through the hand of the pastoral council at large.

As the 4th edition, last year, we did 7, 000 plus and we believe this year we will get double of that figure in between 10,000 and 12,000 people. We want to believe God will take care of the less privileged”.

The Chairman of the committee therefore urged the government, other churches and well-meaning Nigerians to remember the needy in their midst and assist them.

One of the beneficiaries, Bolaji Adebesin lauded the kind gesture, saying all the beneficiaries would continue to pray for the organizers.