Tunji Olurin, former Military Administrator of Oyo State dies at 76

A former Military Governor of old Oyo State and former civilian administrator of Ekiti State, General Olatunji Olurin, is dead.

According to reports, Olurin passed away Saturday morning at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital(LUTH) after a brief illness.

Olurin, who governed Oyo from 1985-1988, was born in Ilaro, Ogun state on December 3,1944.

He attended the Nigerian Defence Academy and served as Nigerian military attache to hte UK and the Field Commander of the ECOMOG Peace keeping Force in Liberia between 1992 to 1993..

After his retirement from the military, he went into farming and later joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform he contested the Ogun governorship election in 2011 but lost to Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

He is survived by a wife and children.