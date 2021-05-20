Two feared dead as gas explosion rocks Obasanjo Library

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

A gas explosion has rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state capital with possible fatal consequences.

At least two people were feared dead in the explosion which occurred at the Marque event centre in the premises of the library.

It was further gathered that the explosion was triggered when technicians were topping up gas into the Air Condition machine (AC) at the event centre.

An eyewitness, who is also a worker at the hotel, said “Two people have already been confirmed dead”.

The two gates leading into OOPL were shut when our correspondent visited.

The incident occurred around 11.00am at the library, which is adjacent to the Conference Hotel where a gas also exploded on Tuesday, also killing two people.

Conference Hotel, which is owned by the former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel is still under lock and key following the gas explosion on Tuesday.

No fewer than six people, including an infant, have died in three different gas explosions in Abeokuta within one week.