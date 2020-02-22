UBA launches ‘Click Credit’ to ease access to cash for customers

Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has launched ‘Click Credit’, a time loan designed to address the urgent needs of customers whose salary accounts are domiciled with the bank.

As a bank backed by a strong retail franchise with over 1,000 business offices serving 19 million customers, UBA has introduced this product in line with the bank’s mission of creating value for its customers while assisting them to meet up with their urgent needs. The loan product, already being enjoyed by millions of customers in Nigeria will be extended to the Bank’s other franchises in Africa.

Click Credit, which has been carefully crafted to improve the lives of the UBA customers, is a superfast loan product which will allow qualified customers to apply for up to N5 million loan and pay back over 12 months at an interest rate of 1.58% per month, with no hidden fees.

Specifically, salary earners from N25,000 per month who fall between the ages of 18 and 59 can benefit from this facility with no extra fees; no need for collaterals, no paper-work or other difficult issues when it comes to this facility; as customers can even apply via LEO, UBA Mobile Banking and UBA internet banking.

UBA’s Group Head of Retail Banking, Mr. Jude Anele, who revealed that qualified customers have begun to enjoy the service, explained that the loan provides immediate access to funds once eligibility is confirmed in less than a meeting

He said, “As Africa’s most innovative and technology-driven financial institution with an array of novel products and services tailored to the needs of its millions of customers, we have launched Click Credit, which is straightforward and more affordable than many other loan products in the market. Its unique feature is that it meets a critical credit need for our customers”.

Anele while emphasising the critical role that credit plays in any developing and developed society, said that it is part of the customers’ financial power where they can be assisted to get the things they need, when they need them without hassles.

While explaining that this product is being rolled out first in Nigeria and subsequently in the rest of UBA’s countries of operations; he explained that UBA is committed to ensuring that Click Credit helps the bank’s customers to cover critical needs and set them up for success, having moved past that moment of need.

On her part, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing, Dupe Olusola, reiterated that UBA remains focused on empowering its customers to fund their urgent needs.

“At UBA, we work hard to be there in the moments that matter to our customers; hence, our huge investment in technology and other facilities to make banking easier and seamless,” Olusola explained, adding that the bank has deepened its focus on the most important aspect of its business which are its the customers.

To ensure ease of access, customers can apply for Click Credit by simply dialling *919*28# or via UBA’s chat bank ‘Leo’, UBA Mobile Banking app and UBA Internet Banking.