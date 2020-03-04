UNILAG to host first ever Football Penalty Kick Competition in Nigeria

As the football culture in Nigeria continues to grow, Stand Out Media has concluded plans to host the first ever Football Penalty Kick Competition in Nigeria.

According to the brain behind the initiative, Oluwaseun Ajidagba, the competition which is geared at organizing a unique, unpredictable and less stressful competition was borne out of intrigues, buzz and suspense it generates among participants and fans of the round leather game.

The competition which is billed for Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15, 2020 will hold at the University of Lagos Sports Centre, Akoka.

Speaking earlier today, Ajidagba said, “This wonderful initiative is not only to create excitement but also to perfect the act of taking penalties as it is believed Nigerians are not good penalty kick takers”.

The winning team will smile home with a cool cash prize of 100,000 naira, a giant trophy and medals while second placed team will go home with 70,000.

The Bronze medalist will settle for 50,000 naira as registration forms are still up for sale.

He took out time to thank sponsors for their support in getting the first edition up and running, as he assured participants and fans of excitement and adrenaline filled weekend.

“My sincere appreciation goes to our partners, Lagos SWAN, Goal.com, Ciy FM, Top Radio, Complete Sports, Lagos State Television, Nigeria Info and Lagos Talks for supporting this vision. We are still open to partners and sponsors as we want to make this unique event one of the biggest in Nigeria.”