Unity and peace can break challenges – Obasanjo

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday disclosed that unity among communities would bring peace and progress to the land. Obasanjo also stressed that oneness among communities and rural dwellers could break challenges and move such places to greater heights.

He spoke at the traditional visit of the Olowu of Owu, Oba Dosunmu to the various Owu sections in Abeokuta areas of Abeokuta North local government of Ogun State as part of activities to mark the 2021 Annual Odun Omo Olowu Day celebration.

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo who is the Prime Minister (Balogun) of Owu Kingdom, praised the efforts of the Erunmu section for their enduring unity in the land.

Obasanjo stressed that the unity in Erunmu has brought tremendous progress, “because there is peace when there is unity among us. Such peace should be extended and by extension to the entire Owu kingdom.

“Last year, we prayed for unity and this year, we are thanking God here at Erunmu for the progress recorded. Once again, I want to celebrate and rejoice with you all. You have been doing it right and may you never fail in doing it right.”

Obasanjo said people still need to do more in order to foster corporation among sections, asserting, “it is only through working together that we can overcome challenges before us. We are trying to break new grounds and when we are doing this, their must be unity and collective resolve. When doing this, there will be no Erunmu or Apomu, we must be together”.

The Balogun of Erunmu, Ekundayo Opaleye gave report of the section in the period under review, which included the installation of new traditional ruler for Erunmu town.

Obasanjo who is leading Owu chiefs on the visits, had visited Olusomi and Amororo sections.

The Chairman of the 2021 celebration Planning committee, Chief Olasande Rotimi-Martins hinted that this years’ edition of the celebration has the theme: “prosperity”.

The visit is expected to continue tomorrow while conferment of chieftaincy titles on deserving Nigerians holds Thursday.