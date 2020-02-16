Valentine’s Day tragedy: Five Okomu Oil staff burnt to death in road crash

Five members of staff of Okomu Oil plc, in Edo State, on Friday evening were burnt to death in a road crash that occurred along Benin/Iguobazuwa road, in Ovia South-West local government area of the State.

Two others were said to have sustained serious injuries in the ghastly accident.

The accident occurred when the bus conveying the victims from Extension 2 farm of the firm

to the head office of the company at Okomu community, rammed into a lorry that crossed the road.

The two others who sustained serious injuries in the accident are said to be currently receiving treatment.

It was gathered that witnesses could not render assistance to the victims, as the bus burst into flames.

While an official statement has not been issued, a top official of the company who did not want to be named, confirmed the death of their staff, describing the situation as sad day for workers in the company.

“We are yet to confirm the number of our personnel involved but we have confirmed five. Two are in the hospital,” he said.