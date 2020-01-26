ValueJet joins Lagos marathon family, as its Expo begins on Monday

The Central Car Park of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere promises to be a beehive of activity from Monday as the Expo for the 2020 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon begins.

Similarly, over the weekend in faraway Dubai, the Project Consultant for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Bukola Olopade and Head of Business and Programme, ValueJet, Temitope Ajibola met during the 2020 Dubai Marathon. At the end of their meeting, the two brands agreed to enter into a partnership.

Ajibola, according to a statement released by Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Head of Communications and Media, Olukayode Thomas, said he was impressed by the phenomenal rise of the Marathon to a global brand within five years and is looking forward to an enduring relationship between the two brands.

Thomas revealed that ValueJet and other sponsors and partners of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will be at the Marathon Expo which begins on Monday.

Thomas urged runners who have registered for either the full marathon or the 10km fun run to pick up their running kits at the Expo.

He also urged those that have not registered for the 2020 race to do so during the Expo as officials of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will gladly register interested runners.

“The 2020 Marathon Expo will be fun. Apart from intending runners picking up their kits, it will be an entertaining and fun place to be. One of the best DJs in Lagos State, DJ Kelvinator will be on ground from 9am till 6pm to entertain visitors at the Expo. Our sponsors and partners have concluded to give out gifts and products to visitors and runners after they answer simple questions. Runners and visitors will equally have the opportunity to interact with our celebrity runners and elite runners from Nigeria and other parts of the world,’’ said Thomas.