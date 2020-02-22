VAR raises head again, as Chelsea spank Tottenham 2-1

The controversial Premier League VAR system has come under intense criticism once again after officials admitted they made a mistake by not advising a red card for Giovani Lo Celso during Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

During the tense London derby at Stamford Bridge, Tottenham’s Argentine international Lo Celso was shown by cameras stamping on the shin of Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta.

The VAR officials alerted match referee Michael Oliver that the incident was under review but, after a lengthy stoppage to allow the video officials to replay the challenge multiple times, from multiple angles, the VAR team opted not to recommend a red card.

Incredibly, the player wasn’t even booked for the challenge.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had a clear view of the incident and was stunned by the non-call by the VAR officials, but his side kept their composure to claim the win, thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso.

But, in a remarkable twist, BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey revealed mid-game that the VAR team in Stockley Park had later admitted their error, and saying Lo Celso should have been dismissed for the challenge.

“We have been speaking to Stockley Park who have admitted they got the decision wrong and Lo Celso should have been sent off,” Humphrey, posted to Twitter.

Lampard was understandably upset after the match, saying, “I was just waiting for the red card to be shown.

“It’s just not good enough. Saying afterwards they made a mistake is not good enough. They had… a couple of minutes they took to try and get it right.

“The whole world saw that. I hate to stand here and call (for) a red card, but that is a leg breaker.

“I am not saying anything about the referee on the spot, because it is hard there, but it is not good enough.”

Azpilicueta was amazed by the decision, saying, “I’m not a player that likes to be on the floor because I’m tough, but it was not my fault because it was a clear stamp on my shin, I felt it straight away,” he said.

“Obviously everybody makes mistakes but when you have a lot of replays it could be easier.”

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was working the match for television channel BeIN Sports, and said the decision was an easy one to make.

“It was a straight red card,” he said. “I don’t even see why they needed three minutes to make the decision.”