Videos emerge of scene of California helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Footage has emerged showing the aftermath of the helicopter crash in California that reportedly took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.

First videos and photos of the crash site show smoke and debris scattered around the area, and emergency services arriving to the scene. The accident reportedly started from a fire onboard Kobe Bryant’s private helicopter which made it spiral out of control before crashing over Calabasas.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed there were no survivors left at the crash site. They have said they will not confirm the identity of the eight others besides Bryant involved in the crash until the coroner makes their report.

Sources close to the family have also told multiple outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among those on the helicopter who did not survive.

Though retired from basketball since 2016, Bryant was still a frequent visitor to NBA games and he was known to fly on a private helicopter.

Bryant was a Olympic gold medalist, a recent Academy Award winner for the short film ‘Dear Basketball’ and a beloved Los Angeles athlete as he spent his entire 20 year career with the Lakers.

Gianna was also a basketball player who attended multiple NBA games with her father who could be seen coaching her. Bryant has three other daughters with his wife Vanessa, including Capri who was born in June of 2019, but none of them have been reported to be among the crash’s victims.

Though retired from basketball since 2016, Bryant was still a regular at NBA games and he even began dabbling into filmmaking. He won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for the movie ‘Dear Basketball.’

Bryant was universally beloved by Los Angeles basketball fans as he played his entire 20 year career with the Lakers. During his time there, he won five championships and made 18 All-Star Games. He also won gold medals as part of the US national team at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012.

Everyone from filmmaking professionals to athletes in football and soccer have been taking to social media to mourn the loss of the legendary athlete.

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah.