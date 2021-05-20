Vigilante shoots man, woman dead in Edo in ‘accidental discharge’

By Peterson Ibi

Two persons, a man and a woman, have been shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified member of the Edo state-owned vigilante outfit.

The incident occurred on Thursday, at Efehi Street, off College Road, Aduwawa axis, in Ikpoba Okha local government area of the state.

The cause of the shooting still remains a mystery, although the state police command attributed it to accidental discharge.

It was gathered that the vigilante operative visited the woman in her shop, where he met her attending to a customer.

The vigilante reportedly told her he was going home to get his gun, unknown to them the intent of his heart.

When he finally returned to the shop with the gun, the suspect reportedly opened fire on the woman and her customer, killing them at the spot.

At the time of filing this report, the victims were yet to be named.

The state police spokesman, Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, described the incident as accidental discharge.

He further disclosed that the vigilante member turned himself in to the police.