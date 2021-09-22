WACOT Rice signs sponsorship deal with beach soccer team Kebbi Fishers

WACOT Rice, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has signed a sponsorship deal with Beach Soccer Club, Kebbi Fishers, for the upcoming 2021 World Winners’ Cup in Alanya, Turkey.

Organised by Beach Soccer Worldwide, the global governing body under the Federation of International Football (FIFA), the competition will hold from 11th to 17thOctober and will feature leading beach soccer teams from different countries.

Currently ranked No 1 in Africa and 49th globally, Kebbi Fishers is the sole African representative at the tournament and is aspiring to secure a berth in the top 20 global rankings leveraging WACOT Rice’s support.

The sponsorship announcement was made at a ceremony where Nigerian Beach Soccer League trophy won by the Kebbi Fishers was presented to the Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel. The ceremony also featured the unveiling of the Team’s new kit which was branded with the iconic bull of Big Bull Rice, the premium parboiled rice brand made by WACOT Rice in Argungu, Kebbi State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel said “@This group of individuals are doing amazing things. Although made in Kebbi, the team is full of Nigerians from within and outside Kebbi. We are therefore proud to support this team as part of our youth empowerment and social development initiatives.

“This team has been making us proud. Not only are they Nigerian champions, they are also African champions, and it is our hope that the Kebbi Fishers will also become World champions in the next few weeks at the World Winners’ Cup”, Gumel emphasised.

Commending both WACOT Rice and the Kebbi Fishers, Governor Bagudusaid “I want to appreciate WACOT Rice for the sponsorship, and congratulations to the Kebbi Beach Soccer team, who in a few years have demonstrated what is possible, when the right support and push is given”. The Governor adds that: “WACOT Rice has distinguished itself as a company that believes in Nigeria, our farmers and now our youths. They have demonstrated this through various initiatives including this sponsorship of our champions”.

He went further to encourage the team to put in their best as they proceed to Turkey for the competition, saying “to whom much is given, much is expected, and your success will make it easier to convince the state legislature to support more spending for sports development in Kebbi state”.

The Chairman, Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, Mahmud Hadejia expressed the team’s gratitude to the Kebbi State Government, specifically the Governor and the First Lady, Dr. Zainab ShinkafiBagudu who have supported the team invaluably over the years. He also expressed appreciation to WACOT Rice and TGI Group for their consistent support for Kebbi Fishers and commitment to sports development generally.

Hadejia, who doubles as President of the African Beach Soccer Union and Coordinator of Nigeria Beach Soccer League, assured Nigerians of the Kebbi Fishers’ commitment for a great outing in Alanya.

Founded in 2017, Kebbi Fishers featured at the first edition of the World Winners’ Cup in 2019. This year’s competition will be its second appearance on the global stage.