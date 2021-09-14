We are making effort to rescue kidnapped soldier – NDA commandant tells Reps

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The House of Representatives Committee on Defence on Tuesday received a delegation from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to brief it on the security breach that took place at the Academy on the 24th of August.

The Commandant General of the Defence Academy, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Yusuf on Monday told the House that concerted efforts are ongoing to ensure the release of the abducted soldier.

Recall that suspected bandits had attacked the NDA in Kaduna academy, killing two officers.

While asking for a close door session, the Chairman of the Committee Babajimi Benson promised to work with the Academy to find a lasting solution to the problems

Yusuf in his remarks said that the NDA was so dear to the heart of both serving and retired military officers, which he said was responsible for the barrage of visit to the academy since the attack.

He however disclosed that what he was about to share with the committee was a classified information and would not be for journalists to see.

The Committee Chairman, Babajimi Benson therefore asked journalists to excuse themselves from the briefing.

He promised that both the House and the academy will work together to ensure the ugly incident does not repeat itself again.