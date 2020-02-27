We are not part of the PDP Abuja peace meeting – Adebayo Dayo

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

A factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Chief Adebayo Dayo on Thursday dissociated his faction from the peace meeting members of the state party had with the leadership of the party in Abuja over the protracted crisis rocking it.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Secretariat, Abeokuta, the state capital, Dayo said the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus only met with Sikirulai Ogundele ‘s faction led by Oladipupo Adebutu in Abuja on Wednesday, maintaining that none of his members were at the meeting except the suspended former secretary of the party, Semiu Shodipo.

He named Bimbo Lanre-Balogun as the new secretary of his faction.

Dayo alleged that the national Chairman does not want unity in the party, saying Secondus is only after his selfish and monetary gain.

He insisted that there was no reconciliatory deal between his faction and Adebutu’s faction, adding that the national chairman is just playing bread and butter politics.

According to him, those who had meeting with the national chairman are hungry people who are are looking for money by all means to eat.

He warned the national working committee from recognizing any signed agreement, saying that his faction is ready to initiate legal action against the national chairman for contempt of court.

The chairman added that his faction has not suspended its proposed party Congress of his faction, saying that the Congress will come up on March of 7, 2020.

The chairman said, ”Ladi Adebutu has once called me to go and meet his father to collect huge money from him so I can join him, but I refused. The national chairman is only interested in monthly dollars from the party but he does not care about unity in the PDP in Ogun state.

”Those who represented my faction in Abuja have already resigned from the party. Semiu Sodipo has been suspended from the party for alleged misconduct.

”The national excos never bothered to go through letters that has been given to them by Bayo Dayo, but whatever happens in the state will be taken to Abuja. I don’t blame them because they are playing bread and butter politics.

”The court and INEC recognize us because we always abide by the rule of law, unlike other faction. They are aware of what is going on and if care is not taken we will sue them for contempt of court.

”Uche Secondus does not know anybody. They are just whom they said they are because they are nobody. None of them is from state executives, except Semiu Shodipo who has been suspended.”

On the planned party congress, he said

”We are going ahead with our Congress, no one has the power to suspend our congress except the court and the court has not found us guilty”.