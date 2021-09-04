We are on trail of kidnappers who killed Sowore, abducted 5 others – Edo Police

We are on trail of kidnappers who killed Sowore, abducted 5 others...

The Edo Police Command has confirmed the killing of Felix Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

Edo Police spokesman, Kontongs Bello, said Olajide was killed by kidnappers around 6am on Saturday.

“This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 0645hrs along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death one Sowore Felix Olajide, male, a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada.

“His remains have been deposited at IUTH Mortuary Okada while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.”