We have only three of Igboho’s associates with us – DSS lawyer tells court

We have only three of Igboho’s associates with us – DSS lawyer...

The Department of State Services (DSS) has told an Abuja court it has only three – and not 12 – associates of the Yoruba Nation advocate, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho) in its custody.

Lawyer to the DSS, I. Awo said at a hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja that, as against the claim by lawyers to the associates that 12 of them were being held, it has three – Amoda Babatunde (aka Lady K), Diekola Adeyemo Ademola and Bamidele Sunday – in its custody.

Awo added that the DSS also had Abdullateef Ofeyagbe (the first applicant) in its custody until July 27 when he was released.

The DSS’ lawyer spoke at the resumed hearing in a fundamental rights enforcement suit by 12 associates of Igboho, who claimed to have been arrested since the DSS raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1.

Lawyer to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, faulted Awo’s claim and insisted that all his clients were being held by the DSS.

Significantly, the DSS once again failed to produce the applicants in court despite the order for their production made last week by the judge.

Although Awo tried to explain why his client could not comply with the court’s order, Justice Obiora Egwuatu restated the order for the applicants’ production on the next adjourned date.

Egwuatu also ordered the DSS to allow the applicants’ lawyers access to them between today and Monday.

He adjourned till August 2 for the DSS to produce them in court and for further hearing in the case.