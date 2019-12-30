We will not demolish any buildings for road construction, Abiodun says as he signs 2020 budget

We will not demolish any buildings for road construction, Abiodun says...

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured that his administration would not demolish properties as it works to improve road infrastructure across the state.

Abiodun, who made this known while on assessment tour of the Ikola-Navy-Osi and AIT road, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State, said his administration had to prioritize the completion of the roads connecting the area with Lagos, as the Lagos State government had already done its own portion.

Responding to residents’ request for a walkway, the Governor explained that it has to be removed from the original plan because it would require demolition of more properties.

He sais his administration would not want to be characterized as ‘’one that demolishes properties’’.

“We are here to inspect construction work which is at the final stage. Members of the community are saying they would have preferred to have the walkway, unfortunately, we had to jettison it, despite inclusion in the original design, because we do not want to demolish anybody’s building and cause them pain and suffering. In the next two weeks or less, we shall be commissioning the road which is about seven meters wide with drainages.”

Abiodun said his administration would continue to make life comfortable for the people through provision of good road network with streetlights, adding that he had instructed the contractors to cover the drainages to serve as walkway.

In their separate remarks, a former Senator from Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Akin Odunsi and the Onikotun of Ottun-Ota, Oba Abdulhakeem Odunaro, commended the Governor for adopting a process where roads would be constructed without demolition of property, saying the effort to make movement easy for the people in the area was a welcome development.

The Governor also visited the Fajol-Ajegunle-American Junction in Obantoko, where he promised that the road would be completed and commissioned before the end of May, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Governor has signed the 2020 Appropriation bill into law.

The Governor signed the budget after the State House of Assembly Speaker, Olukunle Oluomo and other lawmakers presented it to him at his Oke-Mosan, Governor’s Office, Abeokuta.

He promised that his administration would do everything possible to implement the budget.