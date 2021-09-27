Wedding reception ends abruptly, as bouncer stabs teenage boy to death in Delta

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

What was a joyous wedding reception was brought to an abruptly end last Saturday afternoon, when a teenage boy Oghenemaro Eriana, was stabbed to death by a bouncer, identified as Francis Utuedor, hired to provide security at the ceremony.

The incident occurred at the popular Wetland Hotel, in the Mofor area of Orhowhorun, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, during a reception for the couple.

The victim was said to be a neighbour to the groom at their Kolokolo-residence of Enerhen, Uvwie LGA of the State.

He had reportedly gone to the party with his mother, who also lost another of her son just two months ago.

It was gathered that the deceased teenager was trying to assist the newly wed to pick up money sprayed them when the bouncer stabbed him, thinking that he was trying to steal the celebrants’ money.

The unfortunate incident turned the occasion to a mourning one, as sympathisers made frantic efforts to save the life of the deceased, leaving the couple and guest in tears.

The State Police Command Spokesman, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development, adding that the suspect has been arrested.