Weeks after arrest, Baba Ijesha is released on bail

Nollywood star, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, detained by police for alleged sexual assault has been granted bail.

His lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana, confirmed on Monday.

“He has been granted bail about one hour ago. We are working to perfect the bail. He was granted bail on health grounds. He has not been released. He will be released after his bail conditions have been met,” he told Punch.

Baba Ijesha had been in custody at the State CID, Panti, for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old-girl in the home of comedienne Adekola Adekanya, popularly called ‘Princess.’

However, the industrial strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which led to the closure of courts militated against the ability of the police to arraign him before a court.

The release of Baba Ijesha on Monday afternoon came as a result of magistrates going around police stations across Lagos State, listening to cases and giving hearing to those arrested.

Baba Ijesha’s case has been the subject of national discourse and raised the topic of paedophilia and rape in Nigeria.

A lawyer told newsmen that Baba Ijesha’s release on health grounds sounded more like an easy way out. The case had been forwarded by the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

There has been skepticism on how the DPP handles cases of sexual assault and rape. In 2019, Don-Chima George and Rasaq Oluwasegun were arrested for gang-raping a 23-year-old lady. The DPP however failed to produce key witnesses to help in the prosecution of the case.

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, stated on May 4 that “the Ministry of Justice would not relent in its efforts in ensuring that whoever sexually abuses any resident of Lagos State is speedily brought to book.”